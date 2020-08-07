Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort

Tourists and residents in the popular Romanian seaside resort Mamaia had the chance to photograph an impressive cloud formation on Tuesday, July 7, amid a severe weather warning. This wave-like cloud that seems to fall over the Mamaia beach is known as a Shelf cloud, according to local Facebook page Furtuni Romania, which tracks severe weather phenomena across the country.

Shelf clouds are low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus clouds, attached to the base of a parent cloud, which is usually a thunderstorm cumulonimbus.

(Photo source: Furtuni Romania Facebook page, Photo by: Simona Tataru)