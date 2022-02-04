Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:30
Business

Romania has several peaks of public debt service this year

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government has to pay RON 87.75 bln this year on account of older debts, which mature in 2022.

According to data compiled by Profit.ro, the first major payment on public debt is in February, at the beginning of the month: USD 2.02 bln, an amount borrowed in 2012 from the foreign market, to which is added another RON 1.1 bln to be paid on the domestic market.

Another month with significant public debt service are March, when a RON 10.5 bln or some EUR 2 bln Government bond, reopened several times, matures.

Other public debt service months are August (RON 10.9 bln), November (EUR 1.65 bln) and December (RON 10.4 bln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:30
Business

Romania has several peaks of public debt service this year

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government has to pay RON 87.75 bln this year on account of older debts, which mature in 2022.

According to data compiled by Profit.ro, the first major payment on public debt is in February, at the beginning of the month: USD 2.02 bln, an amount borrowed in 2012 from the foreign market, to which is added another RON 1.1 bln to be paid on the domestic market.

Another month with significant public debt service are March, when a RON 10.5 bln or some EUR 2 bln Government bond, reopened several times, matures.

Other public debt service months are August (RON 10.9 bln), November (EUR 1.65 bln) and December (RON 10.4 bln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks