Romania has several peaks of public debt service this year

The Romanian Government has to pay RON 87.75 bln this year on account of older debts, which mature in 2022.

According to data compiled by Profit.ro, the first major payment on public debt is in February, at the beginning of the month: USD 2.02 bln, an amount borrowed in 2012 from the foreign market, to which is added another RON 1.1 bln to be paid on the domestic market.

Another month with significant public debt service are March, when a RON 10.5 bln or some EUR 2 bln Government bond, reopened several times, matures.

Other public debt service months are August (RON 10.9 bln), November (EUR 1.65 bln) and December (RON 10.4 bln).

