Romania pays EUR 105 mln special pensions monthly

by Romania Insider
The special pensions paid by the state to former employees in the areas of Defense, Internal Affairs, Parliament, diplomatic corps, and magistrates amount to RON 479.5 million (EUR 105 million) each month, according to official statistics sent to Mediafax.

About 151 requests for special pensions were submitted to the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP) in the first three months of this year. These included 44 magistrates, 10 aviators, 49 MPs, 23 diplomats, 9 external public auditors and 16 court clerks.

CNPP currently records over 8,400 special pensions. Most of them have been granted to prosecutors and judges (3,325), followed by auxiliary staff in courtrooms (1,720), and staff in civil air transport (1,416). Other categories include diplomatic and consular body (804), parliamentary civil servants (621), and former employees of the Court of Accounts (545).

