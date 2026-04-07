Romania to tighten oversight of ballast pit exploitations

Romanian authorities are preparing stricter controls and legislative changes targeting the exploitation of mineral aggregates from riverbeds, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said, amid concerns over widespread irregularities. The measures aim to curb abuses and improve the protection of natural resources through enhanced inspections and tighter rules governing permits and operations.

The initiative follows an official analysis indicating systemic misuse of licences, with numerous projects formally registered as fish ponds allegedly used for extracting mineral aggregates instead. Investigations cited by ProTV reported that some illegal ballast pits operate under political protection.

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu has pledged increased inspections, warning that the current framework allows for significant loopholes.

Data from the Ministry of Environment showed that more than 1,200 permits have been issued over the past decade, but fewer than 10% of projects were completed in line with their declared purpose.

Authorities said a coordinated intervention is needed to address the scale of the problem and restore compliance in the sector.

The issue has also intensified political tensions. Buzoianu has faced criticism from opposition parties and from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which has so far refrained from supporting motions filed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) against the minister.

In separate news, minister Buzoianu reacted after the new general director of Romsilva state forestry company was appointed following the decision made by the Board of Directors, Mediafax reported.

"It would seem that objective data mattered little to the Romsilva board of directors. In short: the board of directors delivered a result that I do not believe will help the Romsilva reform in any way,” declared Buzoianu.

The statements came in the context in which Jean Vişan was officially appointed as general director of Romsilva, with a mandate valid until 2029. He also held the same position on a provisional basis, starting in August 2025.

The reorganisation of Romsilva was challenged in court by the union Silva. The reorganisation envisages cutting unnecessary management positions, competitions for vacant management positions, signed mandate contracts, and clearly established performance criteria.

iulian@romania-insider.com