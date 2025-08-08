Romanian online retailers warn of lost taxes due to non-EU platforms

Non-EU e-commerce platforms that sell directly to consumers in Romania may generate tax losses of about RON 10.86 billion (some EUR 2.12 billion) per year by 2027 if their expansion continues at current rates, according to an impact analysis published by the Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO) and carried out by independent analyst Iancu Guda.

"We are talking about at least EUR 2.1 billion per year in direct and indirect tax losses for Romania, [which is] enormous. In addition, physical stores in established categories may lose a relevant part of their traffic, with severe effects on investments, employment, and contributions to the public budget," said Guda, as reported by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

ARMO implies the national budget is losing money if the parcels with a value under EUR 150 enter the country from non-EU platforms with no duties.

"The impact analysis highlights the size of the imbalance between local retailers and non-EU platforms. We are not only talking about competitiveness, but also about significant losses for the public budget in an already complicated fiscal and economic context," said Cristi Movilă, president of ARMO.

The study assumes that, in 2025, approximately 78 million non-EU parcels below the threshold of EUR 150 will enter Romania, a segment currently exempt from customs duties, at an average value of EUR 50 per parcel. This is about four Temu or Trendyol parcels ordered by each Romanian, irrespective of age or residence (urban or rural). In other words, well over 10 parcels ordered by active online buyers in addition to those purchased from Romanian online stores, which is far from a conservative assumption.

The independent analyst expects an even higher impact if Romanians really become heavy buyers of platforms like Temu and Trendyol.

In the scenario where the volumes or value of ordered packages double (from those 10 per year per active buyer in 2025), the annual commercial value of direct imports through platforms such as Temu, AliExpress, Shein or Trendyol could reach RON 39.78 billion (some EUR. 7.8 billion), equivalent to about 28.8% of the local retail market, compared to 14.4%, the estimated value for the end of 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)