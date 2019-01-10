Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.

Romania’s main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), submitted its no-confidence motion against the Government of prime minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday, October 1.

The Government only has minority support in the Parliament, from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), after junior coalition partner ALDE left and joined the opposition in August, following disagreements between PM Dancila and ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

A total of 237 MPs have signed the motion, 4 more than needed for the motion to pass, according to the head of PNL senators, Raluca Turcan. “Two deputies of the parliamentary minorities, four deputies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and an independent MP have signed for this motion,” said Turcan, quoted by Adevarul.

The effort to overthrow the PSD cabinet led by Viorica Dancila is also supported by the Save Romania Union (USR), Popular Movement Party (PMP), Hungarian Democrat Union (UDMR), Pro Romania, and ALDE.

Pro Romania president Victor Ponta said that, for the first time since 2012, a no-confidence motion is likely to pass. However, he added that he would support a “center-left” government, while most of the opposition parties declare themselves as “center-right”.

The PSD, which still controls some of the Parliament’s leading bodies, is trying to schedule the vote on the motion during the weekend when most MPs are usually out of Bucharest.

