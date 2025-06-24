Romanian president Nicușor Dan attends NATO summit in The Hague

Romanian president Nicușor Dan takes part in the NATO summit of heads of state and government held on June 24-25 in The Hague, Netherlands. The high-level meeting is expected to reinforce the unity and solidarity among NATO Allies, as well as the strength of the transatlantic bond.

“For Romania, NATO membership has provided the most robust security guarantees in its history. In turn, Romania continues to be a responsible and active Ally, contributing to security and stability in the Black Sea region and beyond,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

During the summit, leaders are set to adopt key decisions aimed at boosting defense investments to ensure the capabilities, resources, infrastructure, and resilience required to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and collective defense posture.

The summit agenda includes a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the highest level, along with several official events and the adoption of documents, including the Hague Summit Declaration.

President Dan is expected to emphasize the critical importance of the transatlantic relationship and collective defense based on Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. He will support decisions aimed at gradually increasing defense budgets and further consolidating NATO’s deterrence and defense posture.

He will also call for greater attention to the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea, which he describes as a region of strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security.

In addition, Dan will reaffirm Romania’s long-term support for Ukraine and for other countries facing threats from Russia, particularly the Republic of Moldova.

Earlier in June, the Romanian president also attended the B9 summit in Vilnius and the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit in Odessa, where he attended a trilateral high-level meeting between Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)