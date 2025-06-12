Romanian president Nicușor Dan in trilateral meeting in Odessa with Volodymyr Zelensky, Maia Sandu

The president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, took part in the first trilateral high-level meeting between Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukraine – Southeast Europe summit in Odessa. During the meeting, he talked with counterparts Volodymyr Zelensky and Maia Sandu about energy and logistics interconnections, cross-border connectivity, security and combating hybrid threats.

The Romanian president said that the collaboration between the three countries reflects their firm commitment to strengthen the stability, security, and the European path of the region.

“Our meeting takes place against the backdrop of recent discussions about what a just, lasting, and complete peace in Ukraine should look like. Ukraine has always preferred to bring peace,” declared Nicușor Dan, cited by Digi24.

In turn, Zelensky thanked on all leaders and partners who gathered in Odessa for the fourth Ukraine–Southeast Europe summit, stating that their presence is a clear and united message against Russia.

“The security of Southeast Europe and the Black Sea is indivisible. This has been evident to Ukraine since 2014 and became clear to the entire continent in 2022. However, even today, we are forced to fight not only for our country but also to ensure that this reality becomes the cornerstone of a new regional policy,” stated Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Maia Sandu drew attention to the crucial parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, which will take place this year. Sandu also added that unity between Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine means safety.

“When Chișinău, Kyiv, and Bucharest act together, we can build more than infrastructure or joint projects, we can provide safety for our people, hope for a peaceful future, and a clear path toward a united, free, and democratic Europe,” Maia Sandu said.

After the fourth Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit, several leaders, including Nicușor Dan, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn the brutal war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine,” reads the joint declaration issued by the Ukrainian presidency, which was not signed by Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić, who was nonetheless present. The declaration was signed by president Nicușor Dan, as well as the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, and Greece, and representatives from other Balkan countries.

The signatories of the declaration reiterated their “commitment to providing comprehensive and lasting support to Ukraine and its people for as long as needed” and called on “all nations to refrain from providing any form of material or other assistance to Russia’s war effort.”

The declaration also cites “the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine.” Finally, signatory countries support “Ukraine on its irreversible path of full Euro-Atlantic integration, including accession to NATO,” and call for strengthening sanctions against Moscow.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)