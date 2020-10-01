Romania will buy 942 military trucks worth EUR 216 mln from Iveco

Italian group Iveco will deliver to Romania 942 military trucks and wheeled transport platforms in various configurations, over the next four years, based on a contract signed on the last day of last year, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced on January 8.

The contract with a value of over EUR 216 mln (excluding VAT) is the first contract sealed under a broader agreement providing for the delivery of over 2,900 military trucks and platforms that the Defense Ministry concluded with Iveco, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The ministry emphasized that Iveco is compelled to deliver equipment produced in facilities integrated in the Romanian industry, which will also provide lifetime maintenance for the trucks.

The value of the offset obligation of the supplier, namely money that should return to the local industry, is at least 80% of the value of the contract excluding VAT.

“The capabilities regarding the level of involvement of the national industry in the realization of the products will be realized on the basis of the clearing agreement, which will be concluded by IVECO Defense Vehicle SPA Italia with the Romanian relevant body (OCATS),” MApN informed.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)