Romania will buy 942 military trucks worth EUR 216 mln from Iveco

Italian group Iveco will deliver to Romania 942 military trucks and wheeled transport platforms in various configurations, over the next four years, based on a contract signed on the last day of last year, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced on January 8.
The contract with a value of over EUR 216 mln (excluding VAT) is the first contract sealed under a broader agreement providing for the delivery of over 2,900 military trucks and platforms that the Defense Ministry concluded with Iveco, local Hotnews.ro reported.
The ministry emphasized that Iveco is compelled to deliver equipment produced in facilities integrated in the Romanian industry, which will also provide lifetime maintenance for the trucks.
The value of the offset obligation of the supplier, namely money that should return to the local industry, is at least 80% of the value of the contract excluding VAT.
“The capabilities regarding the level of involvement of the national industry in the realization of the products will be realized on the basis of the clearing agreement, which will be concluded by IVECO Defense Vehicle SPA Italia with the Romanian relevant body (OCATS),” MApN informed.
(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies endorsed the payment for five more F16 jet fighters, Economica.net reported.
Defense...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!