Sports

Romania’s men’s sabre team secures silver medal at European Fencing Championships in Basel

25 June 2024

The Romanian men's sabre team won the silver medal at the European Fencing Championships in Basel on Sunday, June 23. 

The team consisting of Răzvan Ursachi, Vlad Covaliu, Radu Nițu, and Matei Cîdu, defeated Switzerland, 45-13, and Italy, 45-37, qualifying for the semifinals, where they eliminated Turkey with a score of 45-44. In the final, Romania faced Hungary and lost with a score of 40-45. 

This is the first European final fought for by a Romanian senior fencing team since 2012. Back then, Romania also won the silver medal.

The coaches of the Romanian team were Alin Badea and Emilian Niță. 

Upon returning to Romania, the team was welcomed at the Henri Coanda airport by club officials and the press. The women's foil team, which placed 9th in the women's team competition, also returned to the country at the same time.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook)

