Romania’s Health Ministry seeks medical volunteers to go to Turkey, launches blood donation campaign

07 February 2023
The Romanian Ministry of Health announced that it is mobilizing health professionals willing to go to Turkey to help victims of the earthquake. They would join medical teams that would travel to the affected areas.

The ministry also launched a blood donation campaign for the injured.

“The Ministry of Health, together with the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy, is mobilizing health professionals who want to help as volunteers in forming medical teams that will be available to travel to the affected areas,” reads the ministry’s announcement.

“At the same time, a blood donation campaign was organized for earthquake victims who need transfusions. Medicines and medical supplies are being prepared and can be made available to the Turkish authorities,” the same source said.

Doctors and nurses who wish to volunteer for the medical teams can register by filling out the form here. Meanwhile, a list of blood transfusion centers where those interested can donate blood to help the injured is available here.

Romania also sent aid to Turkey on Monday. Two transport aircraft of the Romanian Air Force transported materials and the RO-USAR rescue team to the country.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday morning, followed by an almost equally powerful quake hours later. According to the latest data quoted by the Washington Post, the death toll exceeded 5,000 people on Tuesday, while many others were injured as thousands of buildings collapsed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

