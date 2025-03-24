Transport

Romanian maritime ports handle less freight on fewer grain exports in 2024

24 March 2025

The volume of goods loaded and unloaded in the Romanian maritime ports dropped by 14% y/y to 59.55 million tonnes in 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS and quoted by Bursa.ro.

The overall handling volume’s decline was due to the 26.3% reduction in the volume of loaded goods, while the volume of unloaded goods marked an increase of 3.8%.

Particularly, the volume of grains loaded plunged by 31.6% y/y (to 19.9 million tonnes – a third of the total handling volume) as the exports from Ukraine handled by the Romanian port of Constanta dropped compared to 2023 – to return closer to the pre-war levels.

Ore handling (predominantly export) also dropped significantly, by 39% to 2.5 million tonnes.

In contrast, the handling of petroleum products increased by 12.3% y/y to 7.4 million tonnes in 2024, out of which 6.0 million tonnes were downloaded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prasit Rodphan/Dreamstime.com)

