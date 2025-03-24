Romanian maritime ports handle less freight on fewer grain exports in 2024

The volume of goods loaded and unloaded in the Romanian maritime ports dropped by 14% y/y to 59.55 million tonnes in 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS and quoted by Bursa.ro.

The overall handling volume’s decline was due to the 26.3% reduction in the volume of loaded goods, while the volume of unloaded goods marked an increase of 3.8%.

Particularly, the volume of grains loaded plunged by 31.6% y/y (to 19.9 million tonnes – a third of the total handling volume) as the exports from Ukraine handled by the Romanian port of Constanta dropped compared to 2023 – to return closer to the pre-war levels.

Ore handling (predominantly export) also dropped significantly, by 39% to 2.5 million tonnes.

In contrast, the handling of petroleum products increased by 12.3% y/y to 7.4 million tonnes in 2024, out of which 6.0 million tonnes were downloaded.

(Photo source: Prasit Rodphan/Dreamstime.com)