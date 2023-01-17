Disposable income in Romania remains the lowest among EU member states

In 2021, the median disposable income in the EU was 18,019 PPS per inhabitant. It varied considerably across the EU Member States and ranged from 32,132 PPS in Luxembourg to 8,703 PPS (purchasing power standard units) in Romania, according to Eurostat.

Romanians’ disposable income expressed in PPS (to filter out the effect of different prices from one country to another) is thus half the EU average and a quarter of the average in the top wealthiest country.

The median disposable income was lower in most Southern and Eastern Member States, particularly in Romania (8,703 PPS), Bulgaria (9,375 PPS), Greece (9,917 PPS) and Hungary (9,982 PPS).

The median (equivalised) disposable income is the total income of a household, after tax and other deductions, that is available for spending or saving, divided by the number of household members converted into equalised adults here expressed per inhabitant in purchasing power standard (PPS).

