Eurostat: Romania among EU countries with lowest average annual salary in 2021

20 December 2022
In 2021, the average annual full-time adjusted salary for employees in the European Union (EU) was EUR 33,500, according to a new indicator published by Eurostat on December 19. The same source revealed that, with an annual average of EUR 13,000, Romania had one of the lowest salaries last year.

Among the EU Member States, the highest average annual adjusted full-time salary in 2021 was recorded in Luxembourg - EUR 72,200. Denmark is next with EUR 63,300, followed by Ireland with an annual average of EUR 50,300.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest values of the indicator were recorded in Bulgaria - EUR 10,300, Hungary - EUR 12,600, and Romania - EUR 13,000.

The new indicator published by Eurostat is based on a combination of national accounts and Labour Force Survey (LFS) data. It is adjusted by expressing part-time salaries as full time equivalents.

“The Blue Card Directive prescribes the use of this indicator for determining the average gross annual salary for each EU Member State and granting working permits to high-skilled workers. The Directive aims to attract highly skilled workers to the EU under more flexible admission conditions, with enhanced rights and the possibility to move more easily to another EU Member State for EU Blue Card holders,” Eurostat said.

According to a survey carried out in October by CEC Bank in partnership with FinZoom.ro, only 27.7% of Romanians benefited from salary increases in 2022, and most (47.1%) got raises of up to 5%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

