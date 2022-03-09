COVID-19: Romania exits state of alert and lifts all restrictions

Update: Government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on Wednesday that travellers entering Romania still have to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF). "As for the PLF, until GEO 129/2021 is repealed, it will remain necessary. Those who enter Romania must complete it," he said, according to G4media.ro.

Initial story: The Romanian authorities decided to no longer extend the state of alert beyond March 8 and lift all the restrictions imposed in the country in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, for example, as of March 9, masks are no longer mandatory, and the green pass is no longer needed to access restaurants or shopping malls.

Romania introduced the state of alert almost two years ago, in May 2020. This allowed the authorities to enforce various restrictions to manage the five waves of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Interior announced on March 8 that the latest Government Decision on extending the state of alert is no longer valid from March 9. “Thus, starting at midnight, all restrictions are lifted, as well as the restriction or prohibition of certain activities as provided in the said normative act,” reads the ministry’s press release.

This means that starting today, wearing a mask is no longer mandatory in open or closed spaces, and the green pass is no longer required to enter public institutions, shops, malls or events. Plus, indoor cultural, scientific, artistic, sporting or leisure activities can be organized without restrictions. Also, schools reopen throughout the country.

Travellers can enter Romania without a green certificate. However, the authorities urged people to check official information before travelling to other countries, as this measure is still valid in other states.

Also, travellers entering Romania will no longer need to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), and those without a COVID-10 certificate no longer have to quarantine.

Health minister Alexandru Rafila stressed on Tuesday that the virus is still spreading through community transmission in Romania and recommended people keep wearing masks in closed spaces and avoid crowded areas. He also said that hospitals would resume their activity in full so that there would be no more special COVID medical units, Biziday.ro reported.

Romania registered almost 2.78 million cases of infection with COVID-19 and more than 64,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the March 8 official report, 5,461 new cases were reported in 24 hours, most in Bucharest (1,464), where the incidence rate was 13.99 on Tuesday.

