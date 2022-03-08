Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Face masks no longer mandatory in Romanian schools

08 March 2022
The Romanian Government will not extend the state of alert and, as a result, it will expire at midnight of March 8, the government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said.

President Klaus Iohannis declared last week, after a meeting on the management of the pandemic, that the state of alert in Romania would not be extended beyond March 8.

The president said that, as a result of the lifting of the state of alert, a number of restrictions that have been in place so far would be removed.

Among others, wearing face masks in schools will no longer be mandatory, and universities will no longer be allowed to organize online classes or exams, minister of education Pavel Campeanu told Edupedu.ro. Mask-wearing will be maintained as a recommendation, alongside following other hygiene measures. “Both the restrictions and the facilities” provided under law 55 (on the state of alert) are lifted, he stressed. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

