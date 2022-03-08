Face masks no longer mandatory in Romanian schools

The Romanian Government will not extend the state of alert and, as a result, it will expire at midnight of March 8, the government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said.

President Klaus Iohannis declared last week, after a meeting on the management of the pandemic, that the state of alert in Romania would not be extended beyond March 8.

The president said that, as a result of the lifting of the state of alert, a number of restrictions that have been in place so far would be removed.

Among others, wearing face masks in schools will no longer be mandatory, and universities will no longer be allowed to organize online classes or exams, minister of education Pavel Campeanu told Edupedu.ro. Mask-wearing will be maintained as a recommendation, alongside following other hygiene measures. “Both the restrictions and the facilities” provided under law 55 (on the state of alert) are lifted, he stressed.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

