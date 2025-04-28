Politics

Romania’s interim president promulgates law on international police cooperation

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan has signed into law the new legislation on international police cooperation, which was officially promulgated on Monday, April 28. This legislative act establishes a legal and institutional framework aimed at preventing and investigating crimes, in line with national regulations, treaties Romania is a part of, and EU legal instruments, Agerpres reported.

The law emphasizes that international police cooperation will operate in accordance with several principles, including legality, equivalent access, availability, confidentiality, data ownership, data reliability, and the primacy of judicial cooperation.

One of the key components of the law is the creation of a unified point of contact for international police cooperation – the International Police Cooperation Center (CCPI). The CCPI will be a structure within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, without legal personality, responsible for coordinating and facilitating the exchange of information under the new law, unless other national authorities are designated with specific tasks in their own areas of expertise.

The CCPI will have access to relevant information from competent Romanian authorities to fulfill its role and will ensure the exchange of information around the clock.

Additionally, the CCPI will house several key units, including the National Europol Unit, the SIRENE National Bureau, the National Interpol Bureau, the National Focal Point, and the Operational Support Service, among others. A unified electronic system for managing cases will also be established within the International Police Cooperation Center.

The law also includes provisions regarding cross-border surveillance within Romania. Authorities from Schengen countries pursuing a suspect involved in a crime or who has escaped custody will be allowed to continue the pursuit on Romanian territory without prior notification to Romanian authorities, provided certain conditions are met.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Margineanu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romania’s interim president promulgates law on international police cooperation

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan has signed into law the new legislation on international police cooperation, which was officially promulgated on Monday, April 28. This legislative act establishes a legal and institutional framework aimed at preventing and investigating crimes, in line with national regulations, treaties Romania is a part of, and EU legal instruments, Agerpres reported.

The law emphasizes that international police cooperation will operate in accordance with several principles, including legality, equivalent access, availability, confidentiality, data ownership, data reliability, and the primacy of judicial cooperation.

One of the key components of the law is the creation of a unified point of contact for international police cooperation – the International Police Cooperation Center (CCPI). The CCPI will be a structure within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, without legal personality, responsible for coordinating and facilitating the exchange of information under the new law, unless other national authorities are designated with specific tasks in their own areas of expertise.

The CCPI will have access to relevant information from competent Romanian authorities to fulfill its role and will ensure the exchange of information around the clock.

Additionally, the CCPI will house several key units, including the National Europol Unit, the SIRENE National Bureau, the National Interpol Bureau, the National Focal Point, and the Operational Support Service, among others. A unified electronic system for managing cases will also be established within the International Police Cooperation Center.

The law also includes provisions regarding cross-border surveillance within Romania. Authorities from Schengen countries pursuing a suspect involved in a crime or who has escaped custody will be allowed to continue the pursuit on Romanian territory without prior notification to Romanian authorities, provided certain conditions are met.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Margineanu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln
28 April 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court rejects again calls for resumption of scrapped presidential elections
28 April 2025
Macro
Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1
28 April 2025
Macro
Romania confirms Q1 public deficit up 22% y/y, yet 25% smaller than target
28 April 2025
Transport
Chinese automaker Chery accelerates European expansion with official entry into Romania
25 April 2025
Politics
TikTok launches Election Center ahead of Romania’s May presidential vote
25 April 2025
Society
Update: Russian security service says it arrested Romanian man for spying for Ukraine