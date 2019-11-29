Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/29/2019 - 08:13
Business
Fewer than one in five Romanian homes have mandatory insurance
29 November 2019
Romania is among the top 10 countries by the built surface exposed to seismic risk, with over 90% of its area at risk, but fewer than 19% of the 9 million dwellings existing in the territory are insured, according to data published by PAID Romania - the pool of insurers handling the mandatory home insurance system.

According to PAID Romania, out of the total of more than 9 million homes existing in the country, only 1.7 million are insured. The other 7.3 million homes are not protected by an insurance policy that allows them to repair the damage caused by the earthquake, Agerpres writes.

The data for the first 9 months of the year regarding the damages covered under PAD policies - the Insurance Policy against Natural Disasters, show that the floods produced the biggest damages in the insured areas, respectively RON 2.1 million (up from RON 0.84 mln in the same period last year), followed by landslides - RON 1.1 mln (down from RON 1.2 mln), and earthquakes - RON 834,654 (up from RON 66,954).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
40