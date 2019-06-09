Romania Insider
Romania’s insurance market up 7.8% in the first half
06 September 2019
The insurance companies operating in Romania collected gross premiums amounting to almost RON 5.44 billion (EUR 1.15 bln) in the first half of the year, up 7.8% over the same period of 2018, according to a report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), quoted by Profit.ro.

The total volume of gross premiums underwritten on the general insurance segment was RON 4.3 bln (EUR 915 mln), up 8.7% compared to the same period in 2018. About 96% of the total volume of gross premiums on this segment was realized by the first 10 of the 28 companies active on the market.

The mandatory third-party car insurance (RCA), voluntary car insurance (CASCO) and home insurance had the highest shares on the general insurance segment. RCA continued to dominate the market accounting for approximately 72% of the premiums on the general insurance segment and 57% of the total market in the first half of 2019. The concentration on the RCA segment also remained high, with the biggest two insurers accumulating about 70% of the RCA insurance portfolio in Romania.

The life insurance segment advanced at a rate of 4.6% year-on-year to RON 1.12 bln (EUR 238 mln).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Romania’s insurance market up 7.8% in the first half
06 September 2019
