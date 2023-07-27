Sports

Romanian athletes dominate high diving competition at World Aquatics Championships

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletes Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Petru Preda won the first medals, gold and silver, for Romania's delegation at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after securing the top two positions in the high diving competition (27 meters). 

Leading the rankings after the first two dives on July 25, Popovici, the reigning European champion, and Preda, the European vice-champion, confirmed that they are the best in the world even after the last two dives on Thursday, according to Digi24.

Constantin Popovici, 34 years old and from Bucharest, became Romania's first world champion in high diving. In the final standings after four dives, Constantin Popovici finished in first place with a total of 472.80 points, followed by Cătălin Petru Preda (438.45) and Frenchman Gary Hunt (426.30). 

A total of 23 athletes participated in this competition. Gary Hunt is a two-time world champion in 2015 and 2019. 

Popovici, from CSM Bacău, also competed in the 10m platform event, where he finished in 18th place. He showed excellent form this season with victories in Boston and Paris, and a second-place finish in Polignano a Mare, Italy, in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series circuit.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian athletes dominate high diving competition at World Aquatics Championships

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletes Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Petru Preda won the first medals, gold and silver, for Romania's delegation at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after securing the top two positions in the high diving competition (27 meters). 

Leading the rankings after the first two dives on July 25, Popovici, the reigning European champion, and Preda, the European vice-champion, confirmed that they are the best in the world even after the last two dives on Thursday, according to Digi24.

Constantin Popovici, 34 years old and from Bucharest, became Romania's first world champion in high diving. In the final standings after four dives, Constantin Popovici finished in first place with a total of 472.80 points, followed by Cătălin Petru Preda (438.45) and Frenchman Gary Hunt (426.30). 

A total of 23 athletes participated in this competition. Gary Hunt is a two-time world champion in 2015 and 2019. 

Popovici, from CSM Bacău, also competed in the 10m platform event, where he finished in 18th place. He showed excellent form this season with victories in Boston and Paris, and a second-place finish in Polignano a Mare, Italy, in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series circuit.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica