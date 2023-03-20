Romanian Govt. stops production at two coal-fired power units to meet decarbonisation targets

Two coal-fired power units with a combined capacity of 660MW at the coal and power complex Oltenia (CEO) will be placed under conservation in June this year for three years, or they may even be closed permanently under an emergency ordinance passed by the Romanian Government to meet the targets set under the decarbonisation calendar under the National Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR).

The decision, although announced in advance and supposed to take effect last winter, prompted fierce accusations among the ruling coalition’s partners.

Social Democrats (PSD) accused the Liberal (PNL) minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, of leaving “thousands of workers” without a job and jeopardising the stability of the national energy system, Profit.ro reported.

In response, minister Popescu assured that nobody would lose their job, but Romania agreed to keep in operations only three coal-fired units after 2026 and terminate the use of coal after 2030, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)