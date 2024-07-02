Romania’s governing coalition at 49% voting intention in parliamentary elections, new survey shows

According to a recent survey, Romania’s ruling coalition, made up of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), is polling at almost 49% in voting intentions for the general elections.

Almost 30% of those surveyed in a poll conducted by INSCOP at the request of News.ro stated that they would vote for PSD in the parliamentary elections, and 18.9% expressed support for PNL.

The cumulated score for the ruling coalition between PSD and PNL is in line with the percentage of votes obtained at the recent European elections, namely 48.5%. Nevertheless, the two parties have been at odds lately over the organization and the date of the presidential elections, with leaders of both parties set up to run for president.

Far-right party AUR would get 14.7% of votes in the parliamentary elections, center-right party USR 12.2%, while the SOS Romania Party, led by far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă, would obtain over 6%, surpassing the 5% electoral threshold required to enter the Parliament.

The data was collected between June 19 and 27, 2024, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample volume of 1100 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized adult population of Romania.

