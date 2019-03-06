Gold for Romania’s women’s eight team at the 2019 European Rowing Championships

Romania’s women’s eight team won gold at the 2019 European Rowing Championships organized in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The Romanian team consisted of Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Amalia Bereş, Mădălina-Gabriela Caşu, Roxana Parascanu, Beatrice-Mădălina Parfenie, Iuliana Popa, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, and Daniela Druncea, local Hotnews.ro reported. They finished the race with the time 06:03.490, winning the gold medal. Great Britain ranked second with 06:03.550 and Russia was third with the time 06:06.380.

Romania ranked fourth in the European Rowing Championships' medal ranking, with a total of six medals, namely one gold, four silver and one bronze. Germany was first with five gold medals, one silver and one bronze, followed by the Netherlands (two gold, three silver and two bronze) and Italy (two gold, two silver and three bronze).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana De Canotaj)