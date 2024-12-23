Transgaz estimates Romania's natural gas consumption will double by 2028

Romania's gas consumption will increase by 10 billion cubic meters in the next 3-4 years, which practically means a doubling of current consumption, according to the National Gas System Development Plan 2024 - 2033 drafted by the operator of the country's gas transport system, Transgaz.

The additional source of gas would come from the Black Sea, the Neptun Deep perimeter, concessioned by Petrom and Romgaz, which would start production in 2027. However, for doubled consumption, Romania will still need imports, Ion Sterian, the director of Transgaz, commented, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Compared to 15 years ago, gas consumption has decreased by 40%, from 18 billion cubic meters to 10 billion, mainly due to the closure of chemical and petrochemical plants. Transgaz, as the system operator, however, says that this will change.

According to Transgaz, some of the chemical plants will reopen, and large coal-fired power plants will switch to gas.

"In the next 3-4 years, in Romania, an increase in natural gas consumption is estimated by about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas, following the construction of the Mintia power plant with a production capacity of 1,700 MWH and a consumption of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, the construction of the two co-generation plants in Ișalnița and Turceni, as part of the CEO restructuring plan, already approved by the European Commission, with a production of 1,200 MWH and a consumption of 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the completion of works at the Iernut Power Plant, with a production capacity of 450 MWH and a consumption of 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas, but also following the restart of the Azomureș Fertilizer Plant, which consumes 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, through the restart of the Piatra-Neamț Chemical Plant, which consumes over 0.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year," the document explains.

