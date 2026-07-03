Romania's fuel prices stayed below EU average before diesel excise increase, Competition Council says

Fuel prices in Romania remained below the European Union average for most of the first half of 2026, according to the Competition Council, which is now monitoring the market following the expiration of temporary measures that capped fuel retailers' markups and reduced diesel excise duties. As of July 1, diesel prices have increased by about RON 0.36 per liter following the reinstatement of the full excise tax.

According to the Competition Council, fuel prices in Romania were significantly below the EU average between March 1 and June 30, both before and after taxes. The gap was particularly pronounced for pre-tax prices.

By mid-June, gasoline prices, including taxes, were 7.2% below the EU average, while diesel prices were 3.7% lower. Excluding taxes, gasoline prices were 15.1% below the EU average and diesel prices were 8.3% lower.

The authority said Romania ranked among the EU countries with the lowest pre-tax fuel prices during June.

“The available data show that during the period when the commercial markup was capped and the diesel excise duty was temporarily reduced, Romania had fuel prices below the European Union average. In recent days, we have observed diesel prices gradually moving closer to the European average, which rather indicates a return to the situation that existed before the war. We will continue to monitor the market, especially after the temporary measures have ended," Competition Council president Bogdan Chirițoiu said.

The council noted that fuel prices rose sharply in March due to international tensions and supply disruptions before entering a downward correction, particularly in June. Domestic pre-tax prices generally followed movements in international Platts and Brent benchmarks, although the pass-through was not immediate or proportional.

According to the authority, gasoline prices reflected the June decline in international quotations more closely, while diesel prices adjusted more slowly because of greater volatility and stronger dependence on international markets.

The Competition Council said it has requested information from companies operating on Romania's fuel market and expects to complete its report on compliance with the markup cap by the end of July.

The authority will continue monitoring fuel prices after the temporary measures expired to assess how changes in international quotations, costs, and commercial conditions are reflected in prices at the pump.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)