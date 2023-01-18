Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu represents Romania at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Romania's minister of foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate on January 19-20 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The head of the Romanian diplomacy was invited to the event by the president of the Forum, Børge Brende, former minister of foreign affairs of Norway.

Minister Aurescu will be main speaker at the A New Helsinki for the World debate scheduled for January 20, along with his counterparts from Slovenia, Kuwait, and Pakistan and the chair of the board of trustees of Freedom House, Jane Harman.

"During the debate, the Romanian minister will address elements of interest regarding the current geopolitical developments and the need to strengthen dialogue at the global level in matters of security. At the same time, during the thematic session, the head of the Romanian diplomacy will present our country's position regarding the imperative to strengthen the international order based on rules and respect for the principles of international law," reads the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - MAE's press release.

The same source said that minister Aurescu's participation in the World Economic Forum offers the opportunity to promote Romania's efforts and positions at the international level and its foreign policy priorities, both through participation in debates and bilateral meetings set with government officials and other high-level participants at the Davos event.

"Thus, participation in Davos will represent a significant opportunity to emphasize, once again, in front of decision-makers at the highest level and opinion leaders, Romania's key role at the intersection of two areas of strategic importance for European, Euro-Atlantic and global security - the Black Sea and the Western Balkans, given that Russia's war against Ukraine has significantly changed the security balance in the vicinity of our country, including in the region the Black Sea, with a major impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole," MAE said.

The central theme of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," with the main topics on the agenda reflecting the complexity of current global relations and significant economic, geopolitical, security, and climate challenges.

Discussions focus on multiple global crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and ways to reduce the substantial risks they pose to the global economic and security system. Participants meet to exchange opinions on the economic stagnation in the developed regions and the economic dynamics in the emerging areas in a context marked by chronic inflation and the increase in energy prices, the fragmentation of the global economic system along geopolitical faults, the substantial increase in the level of indebtedness, and the intensifying climate crisis.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)