Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster up for auction at EUR 5,000 starting bid

Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster is being auctioned off by Vanessa, an artist known for creatively dyeing dogs, at a starting price of EUR 5,000.

Inspired by trends in America, where colorful chickens have become popular, the artist decided to turn a rooster into a work of art.

"I wanted something truly spectacular! I saw colorful chickens in America and thought, ‘Why not a rooster?’ That’s how I came up with the idea of dyeing my own rooster, which I received as a gift from my sister," Vanessa said, according to PressCafe.

Beyond aesthetics, the practice of dyeing chickens is also common in Africa, where farmers paint them purple to protect them from predatory birds.

"I’m curious to see who will want Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster," Vanesa added.

Dying baby chicks became controversial years ago in the United States, with some groups questioning the morality or safety of the practice, usually done around Easter.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: alexpana.photography | Vanesa Amira Loredana on Facebook)