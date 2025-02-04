Leisure

Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster up for auction at EUR 5,000 starting bid

04 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster is being auctioned off by Vanessa, an artist known for creatively dyeing dogs, at a starting price of EUR 5,000. 

Inspired by trends in America, where colorful chickens have become popular, the artist decided to turn a rooster into a work of art.

"I wanted something truly spectacular! I saw colorful chickens in America and thought, ‘Why not a rooster?’ That’s how I came up with the idea of dyeing my own rooster, which I received as a gift from my sister," Vanessa said, according to PressCafe

Beyond aesthetics, the practice of dyeing chickens is also common in Africa, where farmers paint them purple to protect them from predatory birds.

"I’m curious to see who will want Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster," Vanesa added. 

Dying baby chicks became controversial years ago in the United States, with some groups questioning the morality or safety of the practice, usually done around Easter.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: alexpana.photography | Vanesa Amira Loredana on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Leisure

Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster up for auction at EUR 5,000 starting bid

04 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster is being auctioned off by Vanessa, an artist known for creatively dyeing dogs, at a starting price of EUR 5,000. 

Inspired by trends in America, where colorful chickens have become popular, the artist decided to turn a rooster into a work of art.

"I wanted something truly spectacular! I saw colorful chickens in America and thought, ‘Why not a rooster?’ That’s how I came up with the idea of dyeing my own rooster, which I received as a gift from my sister," Vanessa said, according to PressCafe

Beyond aesthetics, the practice of dyeing chickens is also common in Africa, where farmers paint them purple to protect them from predatory birds.

"I’m curious to see who will want Romania’s first professionally dyed rooster," Vanesa added. 

Dying baby chicks became controversial years ago in the United States, with some groups questioning the morality or safety of the practice, usually done around Easter.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: alexpana.photography | Vanesa Amira Loredana on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors detain 11 people in case targeting developer Nordis
04 February 2025
Finance
Romania raises equivalent of EUR 4 bln with first FX bonds after outlook downgrade
04 February 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers
03 February 2025
Politics
Far-right politician Călin Georgescu calls for boycott of supermarkets in Romania
03 February 2025
Justice
Update: Real estate developer Nordis received EUR 200 mln through pyramid scheme, Romanian prosecutors say
03 February 2025
Finance
Romania to regulate and tax companies in cryptocurrency market
03 February 2025
Real Estate
MAS PLC sells Romanian strip mall portfolio to M Core Group
03 February 2025
Macro
Fiscal Council projects Romania's public deficit at 7.7% of GDP in 2025