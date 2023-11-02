Energy

Romania aims to become first Black Sea country with offshore wind regulations

02 November 2023

Romania aims to become the first country bordering the Black Sea to have legislation in the offshore wind sector, announced the president of the energy market regulator (ANRE), George-Sergiu Niculescu, quoted by Adevarul.

He claims that by the end of the year, the draft law could be submitted to Parliament for adoption in order to create the necessary legal framework for the development of investments in the field of offshore wind energy in the Black Sea.

Romania will decide by June 2025 on the offshore perimeters made available to investors interested in developing wind farms under 30-year concession contracts (renewable for 10 years only once), according to a bill drafted by the Ministry of Energy in October. The first concession contracts are expected to be signed by the end of 2025, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

The state can provide state aid for offshore wind farms with a capacity of up to 3GW during the development and exploitation period, the document reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

