Finance

Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households

14 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Finance Ministry will issue the latest series of Tezaur bonds to households, with maturities of 1 and 3 years. The bonds will have coupons of 6.15% and 7.25%, respectively.

The bonds are transferable and have a put option attached, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Compared to the latest similar issue, the government cut the yield paid on one-year bonds from 6.25% to 6.15% while keeping the coupon attached to the 3-year bonds at 7.25%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households

14 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Finance Ministry will issue the latest series of Tezaur bonds to households, with maturities of 1 and 3 years. The bonds will have coupons of 6.15% and 7.25%, respectively.

The bonds are transferable and have a put option attached, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Compared to the latest similar issue, the government cut the yield paid on one-year bonds from 6.25% to 6.15% while keeping the coupon attached to the 3-year bonds at 7.25%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania