Romanian Finance Ministry pays 7.25% yield on 3-year bonds sold to households

Romania’s Finance Ministry will issue the latest series of Tezaur bonds to households, with maturities of 1 and 3 years. The bonds will have coupons of 6.15% and 7.25%, respectively.

The bonds are transferable and have a put option attached, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Compared to the latest similar issue, the government cut the yield paid on one-year bonds from 6.25% to 6.15% while keeping the coupon attached to the 3-year bonds at 7.25%.

