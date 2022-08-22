European Championships Munich 2022: Romanian athletes return home with 15 medals

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian athletes won 15 medals at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, placing Romania ninth in the final medal table. They took home eight gold medals, two silver, and five bronze.

The 2022 edition of the multi-sport event took place in Munich between August 11 and August 21. According to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Germany, Great Britain, and Italy took the first three spots in the medal table, followed in order by France, Hungary, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Greece.

Romanian athletes claimed gold in women’s pair (Denisa Tîlvescu and Ioana Vrînceanu), women’s double sculls (Simona Radiș and Ancuța Bodnar), men’s pair (Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan), women’s single sculls (Ionela Cozmiuc), women’s eight (Simona Radiș, Ancuța Bodnar, Denisa Tîlvescu, Ioana Vrînceanu, Amalia Bereș, Mădălina Bereș, Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuș, and Adrian Muntean), women’s hammer throw (Bianca Perie Ghelber), men’s canoe single 1000m (Cătălin Chirilă), and women’s doubles in table tennis (Bernadette Szocs and Sofia Polcanova from Austria).

Romania also got two silver medals in table tennis - in the mixed doubles event (Bernadette Szocs and Ovidiu Ionescu) and women’s doubles (Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman).

The five bronze medals went to Romanian athletes competing in men's canoe single 500m (Cătălin Chirilă), men’s four in the rowing event (Florin Lehaci, Ștefan Berariu, Mugurel Semciuc, Mihăiță Țigănescu), men's quadruple sculls (Ciprian Tudosă, Florin Enache, Ionuț Prundeanu, Mihai Chiruță), women’s rowing four (Amalia Bereș, Mădălina Bereș, Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuș), and women’s doubles in table tennis (Adina Diaconu with Maria Xiao from Spain).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)