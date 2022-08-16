Team Romania took home a grand total of five gold and three bronze medals at the European Rowing Championship 2022, which took place in Munich, Germany, between August 11 and August 14. The team's impressive haul was enough to put them second on the list of the most decorated teams in the competition, losing to Great Britain's tally of six golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

The team's contestants for the women's categories lead the pack, accumulating four golds and one bronze. Ionela Cozmiuc led the lightweight women's single sculls in split seconds against Zoi Fitsiou of Greece and Martine Veldhuis of the Netherlands.

In women's eight, team Romania, which consisted of Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhuş, Ancuța Bodnar, Denisa Tîlvescu, Mădălina Bereş, Amalia Bereş, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Radiş and Adrian Munteanu, had the highest stroke rate against Great Britain and the Netherlands on the final day while Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu won the women's pair. At women's double sculls, Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis crowned champions on the Final A Day just seven seconds before the runner-ups: Roos De Jong and Laila Youssifou from the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan took home the gold medal as a partnership for the men's pair category. The team also secured the bronze in men's four (Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu, and Florin Lehaci) and men's quadruple sculls (Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu, and Marian Enache).

Nonetheless, the outstanding results have cemented Romania's name among the heavy hitters of the reigning Olympic and European Champions.

Romania has a strong tradition in rowing competitions, especially in the women’s categories. The Romanian rowers have brought the country 20 Olympic gold medals throughout the years. The president of the Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa, is one of the most successful Romanian athletes of all times, with five Olympic gold medals.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WorldRowing.com)