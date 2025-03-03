Romania objects to EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, agriculture minister says

Romania opposes the free trade agreement with the countries of the Mercosur bloc, considering that it will bring significant harm to the agri-food sector and Romanian farmers, said agriculture minister Florin Barbu.

"Romanian farmers will be affected. I have asked the Commissioner [Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture] to give agriculture a three-year transition period within this agreement. They are still in discussions at the EU level, no decision has been made," Florin Barbu told Agerpres, as reported by Economica.net.

A majority on signing the agreement was initially not achieved, but with Italy switching in favor, the EU could technically pass the deal, minister Barbu explained. However, he doubted that the EU would go further with the agreement in the absence of a broad majority, and he stressed his firm opposition.

"I'm telling you that, if Mercosur [agreement] passes, I won't sign anything anymore. Where unanimity is needed, I won't vote for anything. I'm telling them this clearly in the Council of Ministers," minister Barbu said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)