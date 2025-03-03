Agriculture

Romania objects to EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, agriculture minister says

03 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania opposes the free trade agreement with the countries of the Mercosur bloc, considering that it will bring significant harm to the agri-food sector and Romanian farmers, said agriculture minister Florin Barbu.

"Romanian farmers will be affected. I have asked the Commissioner [Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture] to give agriculture a three-year transition period within this agreement. They are still in discussions at the EU level, no decision has been made," Florin Barbu told Agerpres, as reported by Economica.net.

A majority on signing the agreement was initially not achieved, but with Italy switching in favor, the EU could technically pass the deal, minister Barbu explained. However, he doubted that the EU would go further with the agreement in the absence of a broad majority, and he stressed his firm opposition.

"I'm telling you that, if Mercosur [agreement] passes, I won't sign anything anymore. Where unanimity is needed, I won't vote for anything. I'm telling them this clearly in the Council of Ministers," minister Barbu said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania objects to EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, agriculture minister says

03 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania opposes the free trade agreement with the countries of the Mercosur bloc, considering that it will bring significant harm to the agri-food sector and Romanian farmers, said agriculture minister Florin Barbu.

"Romanian farmers will be affected. I have asked the Commissioner [Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture] to give agriculture a three-year transition period within this agreement. They are still in discussions at the EU level, no decision has been made," Florin Barbu told Agerpres, as reported by Economica.net.

A majority on signing the agreement was initially not achieved, but with Italy switching in favor, the EU could technically pass the deal, minister Barbu explained. However, he doubted that the EU would go further with the agreement in the absence of a broad majority, and he stressed his firm opposition.

"I'm telling you that, if Mercosur [agreement] passes, I won't sign anything anymore. Where unanimity is needed, I won't vote for anything. I'm telling them this clearly in the Council of Ministers," minister Barbu said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 March 2025
Transport
100 specialists to work non-stop at new subway tunnel to Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport
03 March 2025
M&A
Banca Transilvania completes merger with OTP Bank Romania
03 March 2025
Defense
Russian drone fragments carrying active combat payload found in south-eastern Romania
03 March 2025
Politics
Romanian acting president: Continued support for Ukraine, strengthened defense in Europe agreed at London meeting
28 February 2025
Culture
A slice of Romanian arts, culture, and entertainment: Broadcaster Nikki Bedi on BBC’s upcoming Arts Hour on Tour program in Bucharest
28 February 2025
Politics
Romanian government survives far-right opposition’s no-confidence motion
28 February 2025
Politics
Debates over peacekeeping troops in Ukraine are premature, Romanian interim president says
28 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors request preventive detention for mercenary Horațiu Potra and associates