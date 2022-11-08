Expat Life

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania revealed as easiest European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats

08 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the least challenging European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats, according to the global language learning marketplace Preply.

Romania has only three official spoken languages (Romanian, Hungarian, and German), and also the least number of regional dialects, namely the ones in Wallachia, Moldova, and Banat. A private language lesson in Romania is also the third cheapest in Europe, at around EUR 15, allowing expats ample opportunities to learn.

Following in second and third places are Ireland, Portugal, and Serbia - the latter two ranking joint third. The Irish only speak English and Gaelic, but also have four regional dialects. A Gaelic lesson will also cost around EUR 23.

Portugal, on the other hand, has only one spoken language, Portuguese, but ten different regional variations. The country also makes the top ten for the cheapest places in Europe to get a language lesson, at an average of EUR 21 per session. In joint third is Serbia, with cheaper language lessons (EUR 19) and only two official languages – Serbian (primary) and Albanian.

On the other side of the spectrum is the Czech Republic, the most challenging country as far as linguistic hurdles go. Private language lessons can cost up to an average of EUR 72 and although the country only registers one language (Czech), the Czech Republic has 26 spoken dialects and accents in total.

France and Switzerland complete the most challenging top three. The former has 40 unique regional dialects and accents, while the latter recognizes four different official languages (German, French, Italian, and Romansch), and also scores poorly for its English proficiency.

Other countries present a challenge for those eager to integrate linguistically. The Netherlands has 70 different regional accents and dialects, followed by Norway (60), and the UK and Turkey jointly (each with 52).

Founded in 2012, Preply is a global language learning marketplace, connecting 140,000 tutors with tens of thousands of students from all over the world.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Preply.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Expat Life

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania revealed as easiest European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats

08 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the least challenging European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats, according to the global language learning marketplace Preply.

Romania has only three official spoken languages (Romanian, Hungarian, and German), and also the least number of regional dialects, namely the ones in Wallachia, Moldova, and Banat. A private language lesson in Romania is also the third cheapest in Europe, at around EUR 15, allowing expats ample opportunities to learn.

Following in second and third places are Ireland, Portugal, and Serbia - the latter two ranking joint third. The Irish only speak English and Gaelic, but also have four regional dialects. A Gaelic lesson will also cost around EUR 23.

Portugal, on the other hand, has only one spoken language, Portuguese, but ten different regional variations. The country also makes the top ten for the cheapest places in Europe to get a language lesson, at an average of EUR 21 per session. In joint third is Serbia, with cheaper language lessons (EUR 19) and only two official languages – Serbian (primary) and Albanian.

On the other side of the spectrum is the Czech Republic, the most challenging country as far as linguistic hurdles go. Private language lessons can cost up to an average of EUR 72 and although the country only registers one language (Czech), the Czech Republic has 26 spoken dialects and accents in total.

France and Switzerland complete the most challenging top three. The former has 40 unique regional dialects and accents, while the latter recognizes four different official languages (German, French, Italian, and Romansch), and also scores poorly for its English proficiency.

Other countries present a challenge for those eager to integrate linguistically. The Netherlands has 70 different regional accents and dialects, followed by Norway (60), and the UK and Turkey jointly (each with 52).

Founded in 2012, Preply is a global language learning marketplace, connecting 140,000 tutors with tens of thousands of students from all over the world.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Preply.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania