Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 11:21
Language

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian Language Day: Useful phrases for your stay in Romania

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although you’ll find that the Romanians’ English language skills are pretty good, knowing a few key phrases in Romanian can make things a lot easier. Plus, it can also bring a smile to the locals’ faces, as the Romanians simply love to hear a foreigner say Bună ziua or Mulțumesc.

Romania celebrates the Romanian Language Day today (August 31). So check the list below and surprise your local friend with a few phrases in Romanian.

Bună ziua (or simply Bună or Salut if you’re meeting a friend or younger person) is the most common way of greeting. It means ‘good day’ or ‘hello.’ If it’s morning, say hello using the phrase Bună dimineațaand change it to Bună seara if it’s evening or night.

Ce faci?/Ce mai faci? - How are you? is the phrase usually following after ‘hello.’ The most common answer is Bine - Good.

When it’s time to say goodbye, just say La revedere! or Pe curând! Romanians also use the less formal Pa, pa! (which translates as Bye-bye!) when saying goodbye to friends.

  • Other everyday phrases and words to know:

Mulțumesc! - Thank you!

Cu plăcere - You’re welcome

Te rog - Please

Da/Nu - Yes/No

Cum te cheamă?/Cum te numești? - What’s your name?

Numele meu este… - My name is…

Nu știu - I don’t know

Vorbești engleză/franceză/germană? - Do you speak English/French/German?

Scuzați-mă/Nu vă supărați - Excuse me/I beg your pardon. This is usually used before asking something (like directions or a piece of information) or simply as an apology.

Noroc! - Cheers!

Poftă bună! - Enjoy your meal!

  • More useful words:

Eu - I

Tu - You

Când? - When?

Acum - Now

Astăzi - Today

Mâine - Tomorrow

De ce? - Why?

Unde? - Where?

Dreapta - Right

Stânga - Left

  • Plus, surprise your loved one with these romantic phrases:

Te iubesc! - I love you! 

Dragostea mea - My love 

Mă faci fericit/fericită - You make me happy 

Mi-e dor de tine - I miss you

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Julien Viry/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/11/2021 - 11:43
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 11:21
Language

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian Language Day: Useful phrases for your stay in Romania

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although you’ll find that the Romanians’ English language skills are pretty good, knowing a few key phrases in Romanian can make things a lot easier. Plus, it can also bring a smile to the locals’ faces, as the Romanians simply love to hear a foreigner say Bună ziua or Mulțumesc.

Romania celebrates the Romanian Language Day today (August 31). So check the list below and surprise your local friend with a few phrases in Romanian.

Bună ziua (or simply Bună or Salut if you’re meeting a friend or younger person) is the most common way of greeting. It means ‘good day’ or ‘hello.’ If it’s morning, say hello using the phrase Bună dimineațaand change it to Bună seara if it’s evening or night.

Ce faci?/Ce mai faci? - How are you? is the phrase usually following after ‘hello.’ The most common answer is Bine - Good.

When it’s time to say goodbye, just say La revedere! or Pe curând! Romanians also use the less formal Pa, pa! (which translates as Bye-bye!) when saying goodbye to friends.

  • Other everyday phrases and words to know:

Mulțumesc! - Thank you!

Cu plăcere - You’re welcome

Te rog - Please

Da/Nu - Yes/No

Cum te cheamă?/Cum te numești? - What’s your name?

Numele meu este… - My name is…

Nu știu - I don’t know

Vorbești engleză/franceză/germană? - Do you speak English/French/German?

Scuzați-mă/Nu vă supărați - Excuse me/I beg your pardon. This is usually used before asking something (like directions or a piece of information) or simply as an apology.

Noroc! - Cheers!

Poftă bună! - Enjoy your meal!

  • More useful words:

Eu - I

Tu - You

Când? - When?

Acum - Now

Astăzi - Today

Mâine - Tomorrow

De ce? - Why?

Unde? - Where?

Dreapta - Right

Stânga - Left

  • Plus, surprise your loved one with these romantic phrases:

Te iubesc! - I love you! 

Dragostea mea - My love 

Mă faci fericit/fericită - You make me happy 

Mi-e dor de tine - I miss you

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Julien Viry/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/11/2021 - 11:43
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks