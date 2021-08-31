Romanian Language Day: Useful phrases for your stay in Romania

Although you’ll find that the Romanians’ English language skills are pretty good, knowing a few key phrases in Romanian can make things a lot easier. Plus, it can also bring a smile to the locals’ faces, as the Romanians simply love to hear a foreigner say Bună ziua or Mulțumesc.

Romania celebrates the Romanian Language Day today (August 31). So check the list below and surprise your local friend with a few phrases in Romanian.

Bună ziua (or simply Bună or Salut if you’re meeting a friend or younger person) is the most common way of greeting. It means ‘good day’ or ‘hello.’ If it’s morning, say hello using the phrase Bună dimineața, and change it to Bună seara if it’s evening or night.

Ce faci?/Ce mai faci? - How are you? is the phrase usually following after ‘hello.’ The most common answer is Bine - Good.

When it’s time to say goodbye, just say La revedere! or Pe curând! Romanians also use the less formal Pa, pa! (which translates as Bye-bye!) when saying goodbye to friends.

Other everyday phrases and words to know:

Mulțumesc! - Thank you!

Cu plăcere - You’re welcome

Te rog - Please

Da/Nu - Yes/No

Cum te cheamă?/Cum te numești? - What’s your name?

Numele meu este… - My name is…

Nu știu - I don’t know

Vorbești engleză/franceză/germană? - Do you speak English/French/German?

Scuzați-mă/Nu vă supărați - Excuse me/I beg your pardon. This is usually used before asking something (like directions or a piece of information) or simply as an apology.

Noroc! - Cheers!

Poftă bună! - Enjoy your meal!

More useful words:

Eu - I

Tu - You

Când? - When?

Acum - Now

Astăzi - Today

Mâine - Tomorrow

De ce? - Why?

Unde? - Where?

Dreapta - Right

Stânga - Left

Plus, surprise your loved one with these romantic phrases:

Te iubesc! - I love you!

Dragostea mea - My love

Mă faci fericit/fericită - You make me happy

Mi-e dor de tine - I miss you

(Photo source: Julien Viry/Dreamstime.com)