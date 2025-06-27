Defense

Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to meet June 30 on Ukraine war, cybersecurity and tax evasion

27 June 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has called a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) to be held on Monday, June 30, at the Cotroceni Palace. The agenda will cover several key issues, including the current state and outlook of the war in Ukraine and its implications for Romania, cybersecurity, and tax evasion.

The Council will also discuss the Romanian armed forces and resources that may be deployed for missions and operations abroad in 2026, the Presidential Administration announced.

Other topics include an intelligence report on tax evasion as a threat to national security and an update on the flooding of the Praid Salt Mine, with a focus on its impact on the local community and the environment. 

Additionally, the meeting will review the 2024 activities of the National Cyber Security Directorate and outline its main objectives for 2025.

The previous CSAT meeting took place at the end of April, before the presidential elections, when Romania’s plans to increase its defense spending and military capabilities in the coming years were discussed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has called a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) to be held on Monday, June 30, at the Cotroceni Palace. The agenda will cover several key issues, including the current state and outlook of the war in Ukraine and its implications for Romania, cybersecurity, and tax evasion.

The Council will also discuss the Romanian armed forces and resources that may be deployed for missions and operations abroad in 2026, the Presidential Administration announced.

Other topics include an intelligence report on tax evasion as a threat to national security and an update on the flooding of the Praid Salt Mine, with a focus on its impact on the local community and the environment. 

Additionally, the meeting will review the 2024 activities of the National Cyber Security Directorate and outline its main objectives for 2025.

The previous CSAT meeting took place at the end of April, before the presidential elections, when Romania’s plans to increase its defense spending and military capabilities in the coming years were discussed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

