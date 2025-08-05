Tech

Romania to establish cybersecurity coalition with Moldova, Ukraine

05 August 2025

A trilateral working meeting for the creation of a regional cybersecurity alliance between Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine took place on July 30 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. The establishment of such a union would boost Romania's role in region.

"The National Cybersecurity Directorate considers that the initiative to establish a cybersecurity coalition between Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine is timely, pragmatic, and aligned with Romania’s objective to position itself as an active and relevant actor in the region," the institution says in a press release.

The initiative aims to leverage the experience accumulated by Ukraine in recent years, strengthen a common operational framework for the prevention, detection, and coordinated response to cyber threats, to increase cyber resilience in the region. 

"The proposal to establish such a coalition in the field of cybersecurity will contribute to the development of advanced cyber capabilities and solutions, including AI-based capabilities, to the continuous training of specialists, as well as to the organization of joint exercises and the increase of interoperability between the three states," the statement also says. 

DNSC representatives state that a defining element of this format is its pragmatic, open, and evolutionary character, which allows the coalition to expand to other states or public and private entities that share the same values.

"Trilateral operational cooperation through the establishment of a cyber coalition will represent an important pillar of cyber resilience and security in the region, as well as concrete support from Romania in the process of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine joining the European Union," said Dan Cîmpean, director of the National Cybersecurity Directorate, as quoted in the release. 

In turn, Natalia Tkachuk, Secretary of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center in Ukraine, emphasized that the Russian Federation uses cyberspace as a destabilizing tool against the democratic world. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One Photo | Dreamstime.com)

