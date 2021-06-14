COVID-19: Romanian PM says vaccination campaign shows signs of success

Romania’s prime minister Florin Citu is not worried about the country’s vaccination rate, which has been slowing down in recent weeks, and believes the vaccination campaign is showing signs of success.

“The vaccination campaign must be seen in the light of what is happening today in Romania with the pandemic. And we see that we have a smaller number of people who test positive, we have a smaller number of people in intensive care units and so on. So all indicators show that this vaccination campaign worked,” Citu said, according to Digi24.

The PM also said that the vaccination rate accelerates or slows down “depending on how the pandemic evolves.”

“I think if we look at how the population reacts, we see that this campaign is successful,” he added.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down in the past month. On May 6, for example, Romania reported more than 100,000 people vaccinated in one day. On June 13, the official report said that only 31,447 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and only 9,888 got their first dose.

Overall, more than 8.53 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Romania by June 13 to over 4.55 million people (of which almost 4.2 million fully vaccinated).

At the same time, however, the rates of new COVID-19 cases have been dropping across the country. On Sunday, June 13, Romania reported 69 new cases of infection and nine deaths in 24 hours, according to the official report.

Since the start of the pandemic, Romania registered a total of almost 1.08 million cases of COVID-19. Over 1.04 million patients were declared cured.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)