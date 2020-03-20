Coronavirus cases jump to 308 in Romania, more tests performed nationwide

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up to 308 in Romania, according to official data released on Friday, March 20 (13:00), after 31 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The new patients are aged between 17 and 89 years old.

Of the 308 confirmed cases, 31 were declared cured and discharged from hospital – 22 in Timisoara, eight in Bucharest and one in Iasi.

Eleven patients are currently admitted to intensive care, and two of them are in serious condition. The general health of the other confirmed patients is good.

The number of people under institutionalized quarantine also went up to 4,044, and tests are carried out to detect if they have contacted the new Covid-19 coronavirus. Another 45,432 people are isolated at home, under medical supervision.

A total of 8,284 tests have been performed nationwide so far, according to the data released on March 20 (up from 4,973 tests announced the day before). Of these, 7,976 were negative, meaning the people tested are not infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

(Photo source: Yalcinsonat/Dreamstime.com)