Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 13:42
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Confirmed cases jump to 6,633, death toll rises to 318
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests has reached 6,633 in Romania, according to new official data released on Monday, April 13, 13:00. This means that 333 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country in 24 hours.

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 914 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, the death toll reached 318, according to the same report. A total of 231 patients are currently admitted to intensive care.

There are slightly over 24,000 people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 71,293 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, about 67.200 tests were processed nationwide.

Most cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county of Suceava – 1,731. Bucharest is second with 774 confirmed cases, followed by the counties of Hunedoara – 303, Timis – 300, and Neamt – 286.

Outside of Romania, 703 Romanian citizens have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them in Italy (420) and Spain (196), and 47 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared cured: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 13:42
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Confirmed cases jump to 6,633, death toll rises to 318
13 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests has reached 6,633 in Romania, according to new official data released on Monday, April 13, 13:00. This means that 333 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country in 24 hours.

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 914 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, the death toll reached 318, according to the same report. A total of 231 patients are currently admitted to intensive care.

There are slightly over 24,000 people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 71,293 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, about 67.200 tests were processed nationwide.

Most cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county of Suceava – 1,731. Bucharest is second with 774 confirmed cases, followed by the counties of Hunedoara – 303, Timis – 300, and Neamt – 286.

Outside of Romania, 703 Romanian citizens have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them in Italy (420) and Spain (196), and 47 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared cured: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus