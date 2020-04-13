Coronavirus in Romania: Confirmed cases jump to 6,633, death toll rises to 318

The total number of COVID-19 infection cases confirmed by tests has reached 6,633 in Romania, according to new official data released on Monday, April 13, 13:00. This means that 333 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country in 24 hours.

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 914 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, the death toll reached 318, according to the same report. A total of 231 patients are currently admitted to intensive care.

There are slightly over 24,000 people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 71,293 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, about 67.200 tests were processed nationwide.

Most cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county of Suceava – 1,731. Bucharest is second with 774 confirmed cases, followed by the counties of Hunedoara – 303, Timis – 300, and Neamt – 286.

Outside of Romania, 703 Romanian citizens have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them in Italy (420) and Spain (196), and 47 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared cured: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

