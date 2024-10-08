Romania continues evacuating citizens in high-risk areas of Lebanon, 212 in total

A new group of 69 vulnerable individuals, consisting of Romanian citizens and family members, mostly women, children, medical cases, and people in high-risk areas, was assisted on Monday, October 7, for repatriation from Lebanon.

The group is the second after 69 Romanians were brought to the country earlier this month.

They were assisted by two mobile consular teams from the Romanian embassy in Beirut and transported back to the country on a Romanian Air Force aircraft, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

Efforts were also made with the local authorities to ensure the flight took place under safe conditions. The operation is further supported by other Romanian authorities, and upon arrival in Romania, the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided the necessary assistance in close cooperation with non-governmental organizations and the Bucharest City Hall.

So far, 212 Romanian citizens and their family members have been evacuated from Lebanon, according to the MAE press release.

The ministry strongly reiterates its recommendation for Romanian citizens currently in Lebanon to register their presence with the Romanian diplomatic mission in Beirut to facilitate consular protection.

Meanwhile, war is raging on multiple fronts as Israel continues fighting against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, according to CNN, the US has resigned itself to trying to shape and limit Israeli operations in Lebanon and against Iran rather than halting hostilities.

(Photo source: Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania on Facebook)