Romanian national railway operator CFR Călători has expanded the sale of electronic tickets in international traffic to Germany, according to an announcement made on Thursday, June 18.

Tickets can be purchased from the CFR Călători website, in the section dedicated to international traffic. After purchase, the ticket is sent by email in PDF format and can be used directly from a phone, tablet, or laptop, without the need for printing or pickup from the station.

Until now, the electronic ticket has been available for international journeys between Romania and Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

According to CFR Călători, after purchasing online and generating the ticket from the user account, passengers can go directly to the train, without any other formalities at the departure station.

Electronic tickets are nominative. During checks, passengers must present the electronic ticket, displayed on an electronic device or printed, as well as the original identity document, respectively the identity card or passport.

Last month, CFR announced the resumption of its direct international train services linking Bucharest with Varna, Sofia, and Istanbul this summer. The seasonal routes are operated daily between June and October, providing rail connections to popular destinations in Bulgaria and Turkey.

At the same time, the railway operator announced the launch of its special summer rail program, Trenurile Soarelui (Sun Trains), between June 12/13 and September 6/7, offering direct train connections to the Black Sea coast from across the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CFR Calatori on Facebook)