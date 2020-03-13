Romanian car factories report no disruption in their activity

The Dacia and Ford car factories in Romania continue to operate at a normal pace and their suppliers have adjusted their deliveries so that there are no production gaps.

In contrast, other car factories in the region, such as the Fiat plant in Serbia, have been facing problems related to disruption in the supply of electronic parts from China.

The Romanian factories have implemented additional protection measures related to the Covid-19 epidemic and the employees who are not involved in the production activities can work from home.

“The [Dacia] factory in Mioveni operates at a normal pace. It is difficult to estimate the impact of Covid-19. We are prepared for this crisis level and we have anticipated a management system together with our suppliers and logistics operators. The activities of Supply - Chain, Procurement, Engineering, Quality are all involved to come up with alternative solutions if this is necessary for the continuation of the activities,” said representatives of Renault Groupe Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Romania’s car production rose by 6% in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period of 2019, to over 91,000 units, according to data released by the Romanian Association of Automobile Builders (ACAROM).

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Romania)