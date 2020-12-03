Ford nearly doubles car production in Romania

Romania’s car production rose by 6% in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period of 2019, to over 91,000 units, according to data released by the Romanian Association of Automobile Builders (ACAROM).

This production increase came in contrast to shrinking sales.

The number of new cars registered in Romania in the first two months of 2020 reached 21,325 units, down 18.1% compared to the similar period of 2019.

The production’s increase in January-February was exclusively supported by US carmaker Ford’s factory in Craiova, which produced almost 40,000 cars in January and February, up 90% from the same period last year.

Moreover, for the first time, more SUVs were produced in Craiova than at the Dacia factory in Mioveni, which is controlled by French group Renault.

The production of Ford’s Puma and EcoSport SUVs surpassed the production of Dacia’s Duster model for the first time.

Overall, Dacia’s production decreased by 21% in the first 2 months, to 51,140 units.

The most affected model was Duster, whose production fell by 28%, to 36,421 units, while the production of Dacia Logan rose by 6% to 5,700 units.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

[email protected]