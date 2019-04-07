Romania to buy five more F-16 jet fighters

Romania will buy another five F16 jet fighters with the same configuration as the 12 already purchased, defense minister Gabriel Les announced on July 3, Profit.ro reported.

Earlier in June, Profit.ro quoting government documents announced that the state earmarked EUR 250 million to buy another five F16 jet fighters from Portugal, which supplied the other 12 fighters received by Romania already.

The cost includes the training, refurbishing, logistics and maintenance. Romania failed to source F16 jets from the US, despite submitting a request in this regard. Totally, the country aims at achieving a fleet of 36 jets.

“These planes, when received, will have the same configuration as the twelve we already have. (...) I do not have a calendar, I hope that in this sense we will finish the contract and we can sign the documents for the five,” the minister of defense explained.

(Photo: mapn.ro)

