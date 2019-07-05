Romania wants to buy refurbished F-16 aircraft from US

Romania's Defense Ministry has sent a formal request to the Government of the United States for the sale of refurbished F-16 aircraft that the US can dispense, according to an official document consulted by Profit.ro.

After buying 12 F-16 aircraft from Portugal in the past years with the prospect of taking over another five from the same country, Romania failed to find other NATO states ready to sell such aircraft.

In 2012, Romania's Supreme Defense Council (CNAS) decided to develop three battle squadrons equipped with 16 multirole aircraft each. The country signed in 2013 a contract with Portugal worth EUR 628 million (VAT included) for the acquisition of 12 F-16 fighters. The cost included the refurbishing of the aircraft by US group Lockheed Martin and the training of the Romanian pilots. Romania still has to purchase some 36 aircraft to complete the three proposed squadrons.

The Portuguese Defense Ministry officially confirmed in July 2018 that it would sell another five F-16 fighters to Romania, but Romania hasn't been able to find a supplier for the other 31 combat planes it needs.

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)