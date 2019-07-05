Romania Insider
Romania has only three Blue Flag certified beaches
07 May 2019
The only three Romanian beaches certified as Blue Flag beaches by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), namely beaches that meet the criteria of water quality, ease of access, safety and cleanliness, are located in the northern part of the country’s seaside: Vega Vintage Beach in Mamaia (north of Constanta), Phenicia Beach in Navodari (north of Mamaia) and Marina Regia Beach, also in Navodari.

The average price for one night in a double room of a 3 or 4-star hotel during the summer season is EUR 139.92 in Mamaia and EUR 122.32 in Năvodari.

The company operating the free search engine momondo.ro has selected 9 of the best beaches on the Black Sea coast and compared the prices for the accommodation.

Bulgaria has 13 beaches certified as Blue Flag, out of which three stand out: White Lagoon in Albena, Sunny Day in Varna, and Venid Beach in Sveti Vlas. The average price for one night in a double room of a 3 or 4-star hotel during the summer season is EUR 78.32 in Varna, EUR 106.48 in Albena and EUR 52.8 in Sveti Vlas.

Out of the 459 Blue Flag Turkish beaches, only 23 are on the Black Sea coast. The three best are Bağırganlı Public Beach in Bağırganlı, Fener Public Beach in  Samsun and Miliç Çevre Eğitim Plajı - again in Samsun. The average price for one night in a double room a 3 or 4-star hotel during the summer season in Samsun is EUR 49.28.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

