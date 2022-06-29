Best Tourism Villages: Romania selects three villages for the 2022 edition

Three villages from Romania will compete to make it on the World Tourism Organization’s list of Best Tourism Villages. Rășinari (Sibiu county), Biertan (Sibiu county) and Ciocănești (Suceava county) obtained the highest scores in the national selection and will be Romania’s candidates this year.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Tourism, the three villages have the chance to be designated “Best Tourism Villages” or be included in the Upgrade Program, through which they will receive support from UNWTO and partners to improve their areas of activity.

“Our villages are true ambassadors of Romanian tourism! This year, Rășinari, Biertan and Ciocănești, thanks to such tools of international promotion, have a new opportunity to become known throughout the world and, moreover, to be found in the offer of many international travel agencies. The Ministry of Tourism will continue to be their support in the world stage of the competition! Congratulations to all the candidate villages,” tourism minister Constantin-Daniel Cadariu said.

The final results of the contest will be announced in December this year.

Six villages made it on Romania’s final list, namely Rășinari and Biertan in Sibiu county, Ciocănești in Suceava county, Costești (Vâlcea county), Eibenthal (Mehedinți county), and Râu Sadului (Sibiu county). And although only the top three will represent Romania in the Best Tourism Villages contest, all six will be included in a route of traditional tourist villages developed in Romania by the Ministry of Tourism.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Dumitrescu/Dreamstime.com)