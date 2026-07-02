Romania bans Moroccan citizen for 10 years over alleged terrorism-related activities

A Moroccan citizen has been declared an undesirable person in Romania for 10 years following a request by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), which said he posed a national security risk due to alleged extremist activities. The ruling was issued on July 1 by the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

According to SRI, the court declared the Moroccan national, identified as H.E.M., undesirable in Romania for a period of 10 years.

The intelligence service said the man relocated from Morocco to Romania in 2023 and came to SRI's attention at the end of 2025 because he was carrying out activities that, under Romania's counterterrorism legislation, constituted risks to national security.

SRI said H.E.M. is in an advanced stage of radicalization, describing him as being in the "pre-operational" phase of the radicalization process.

“Furthermore, H.E.M. is a sympathizer of terrorist organizations active in the Middle East. The Moroccan citizen has been engaged in activities promoting terrorist groups and terrorist ideology, acting as a factor in the radicalization of individuals in Romania,” reads the SRI statement.

The agency did not provide further details about the case or identify the terrorist organizations it referred to.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com