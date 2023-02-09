Eco

Romania's Environment Ministry approves funding for digitized ecological islands for waste collection

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Earlier this week, the Romanian Ministry of Environment greenlighted 167 funding requests for projects aimed at setting up digitized ecological islands. The plan is funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Romania must urgently move to a new way of thinking in terms of waste management so that everyone pays for the amount of waste they produce. Underground platforms, semi-buried containers, and above-ground selective waste collection systems are the ideal solution to the problem of garbage in communities, especially in tourist areas and city centers," minister Barna Tánczos said.

The approved funding requests cover a total number of 8,395 digitized ecological islands, with a value of RON 579 million. These eco-islands work with access cards, which only allow those specifically arranged to store their waste somewhere in the vicinity of their homes. Each must serve at least 200 inhabitants or apartments.

"They also encourage separate collection by offering local operators a smart waste management system, with smart containers in which biodegradable waste, paper, plastic, glass or metal can be disposed of separately," the minister explained.

At least 450 of them will be built in Cluj, costing between EUR 10,000 to 50,000 each, as well as in Hunedoara and Constanța.

A few months back, the minister was also present in Cluj-Napoca when an exhibition presenting these digitized eco-islands took place. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mmediu.ro)

Read next
Normal
Eco

Romania's Environment Ministry approves funding for digitized ecological islands for waste collection

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Earlier this week, the Romanian Ministry of Environment greenlighted 167 funding requests for projects aimed at setting up digitized ecological islands. The plan is funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Romania must urgently move to a new way of thinking in terms of waste management so that everyone pays for the amount of waste they produce. Underground platforms, semi-buried containers, and above-ground selective waste collection systems are the ideal solution to the problem of garbage in communities, especially in tourist areas and city centers," minister Barna Tánczos said.

The approved funding requests cover a total number of 8,395 digitized ecological islands, with a value of RON 579 million. These eco-islands work with access cards, which only allow those specifically arranged to store their waste somewhere in the vicinity of their homes. Each must serve at least 200 inhabitants or apartments.

"They also encourage separate collection by offering local operators a smart waste management system, with smart containers in which biodegradable waste, paper, plastic, glass or metal can be disposed of separately," the minister explained.

At least 450 of them will be built in Cluj, costing between EUR 10,000 to 50,000 each, as well as in Hunedoara and Constanța.

A few months back, the minister was also present in Cluj-Napoca when an exhibition presenting these digitized eco-islands took place. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mmediu.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU