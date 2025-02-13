Romanian energy supplier AIK Energy goes bankrupt

The Romanian energy supplier AIK Energy, controlled until 2022 by Russian citizen Natalia Rybchenko (currently Niță), a former manager at Lukoil between 2000 and 2007 who founded AIK Energy in the UK 12 years ago, went bankrupt as neither the company nor the judicial administrator or the creditors proposed any reorganization plan, Profit.ro reported.

The company's recognized debts amount to a total of almost RON 300 million (EUR 60 million), of which over 80% are to the state budget through the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF). The company has insignificant assets.

AIK Energy Romania reached a revenue peak in 2019 at RON 1.39 billion (EUR 280 million), with a net profit of almost RON 36 million.

The direct parent company of AIK Energy Romania, the British company AIK Energy International Ltd., went into liquidation in 2023. The majority shareholder of AIK Group Ltd., Cynergy Holding Ltd., was dissolved in May 2024. At that time, it was controlled by London-based Dutch investment banker Alain George Francois De Brauwere.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)